WORLD
3 MIN READ
Up to 2 million Syrians could flee to Turkey if clashes worsen - UN
The Russian-backed Syria regime has been pressing an assault on opposition and rebel strongholds with air attacks and ground battles which have already forced tens of thousands to leave their homes.
Up to 2 million Syrians could flee to Turkey if clashes worsen - UN
A picture taken from the village of Kfar Hud shows smoke billowing above buildings as pro-regime forces pound the village of Tal Meleh with tank and aerial fire in Syria’s Hama governorate on June 9, 2019. / AFP Archive
June 10, 2019

Up to two million refugees could flee to Turkey if fighting intensifies in north-western Syria as aid funds run dangerously low, the United Nations said on Monday.

Syria's Russian-backed regime forces have been pressing an assault on opposition and rebels in their last major stronghold with air attacks and ground battles that have already forced tens of thousands to leave their homes.

"Our fear is if this continues, and if the numbers continue soaring, and if the conflict intensifies, that we could see really hundreds of thousands, a million, two, heading towards the borders with Turkey," UN Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis Panos Moumtzis said.

The onslaught since April 30, focused mostly on southern parts of Idlib province and adjacent parts of Hama and Latakia, marks the most intense conflict between regime leader Bashar al Assad and his insurgent enemies since last summer.

Moumtzis told Reuters in Geneva that the situation was deteriorating and a deal between Russia and Syria to deescalate the fighting there was effectively no longer in place.

"We see an offensive that is really targeting –– or with an impact on –– hospitals and schools in civilian areas, in areas where there is the population and urban areas - which really should not be happening according to international humanitarian law," Moumtzis said.

Aid organisations have been encouraged to share their locations with the warring parties to avoid being hit. But after repeated air strikes on hospitals, many aid workers distrust such requests, Moumtzis said.

"It's a catastrophe, what has been happening... for the sake of humanity, there has to be an intervention," he said.

"A few months ago, we asked to make sure that this nightmare scenario will not take place. Actually, it's unfolding in front of our own eyes as we speak."

The UN appealed for $3.3 billion to cover humanitarian work within Syria this year, and despite generous pledges, it has so far received only $500 million, leaving the aid effort surviving "hand-to-mouth", Moumtzis said. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us