WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ally of Kazakhstan's longtime ex-leader wins presidency
The Central Election Commission says Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won nearly 71 percent of the vote with all the ballots counted. The results have not yet been formally confirmed.
Ally of Kazakhstan's longtime ex-leader wins presidency
Kazakh Interim President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (L) and former president Nursultan Nazarbayev attend the Astana Economic Forum in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan May 16, 2019. / Reuters Archive
June 10, 2019

An ally of Kazakhstan's former president has been named winner of the presidential election in a vote marred by a crackdown on protesters who criticised the result as an orchestrated handover of power. 

The Central Election Commission in this Central Asian country said on Monday that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won nearly 71 percent of the vote with all the ballots counted. The results have not yet been formally confirmed. 

Tokayev became acting president when Nursultan Nazarbayev, who had led the country since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, abruptly stepped down.

Shortly after Nazarbayev resigned, Kazakhstan's ruling party nominated Tokayev for the presidency.

OSCE criticises detentions

Some 500 people were taken into custody after police broke up rallies in Kazakhstan's two largest cities on Sunday. Protests erupted again on Monday with people rallying in the capital Nur-Sultan, named after the former president, and the commercial capital Almaty.

An Associated Press photographer saw at least 100 people detained by police on a central square in Almaty on Monday morning.

The observers' mission of the Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe on Monday criticised Kazakh authorities for dispersing the rallies.

The OSCE said in a statement that the police response "hampered the conduct of democratic elections."

"While there was potential for Kazakhstan's early presidential election to become a force for political change, a lack of regard for fundamental rights, including detentions of peaceful protesters, and widespread voting irregularities on election day, showed scant respect for democratic standards," the statement said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us