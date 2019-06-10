WORLD
1 MIN READ
Arson attack against Turkish-owned cars in northern Greece
Police say arsonists poured flammable liquid over the two cars. One is owned by a diplomat working at the Turkish consulate, the other by a Turkish national employed at an international financial institution headquartered in Thessaloniki.
Arson attack against Turkish-owned cars in northern Greece
Another four private cars parked nearby were severely damaged in the attack. This file photo from December 27, 2018 shows police officers securing an area following an explosion in Athens, Greece. / Reuters Archive
June 10, 2019

Greek authorities say arsonists have targeted two vehicles owned by Turkish nationals, one of them a diplomat, in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, destroying the cars and damaging another four.

Police said the arsonists struck in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, pouring flammable liquid over the two cars. 

One is owned by a diplomat working at the Turkish consulate, the other by a Turkish national employed at an international financial institution headquartered in Thessaloniki.

Another four private cars parked nearby were severely damaged in the attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us