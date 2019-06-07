WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 25 injured as blast hits apartment buildings in Sweden
A powerful explosion in the southern Swedish town of Linkoping damaged two adjacent buildings and injured at least 25 people, say officials.
At least 25 injured as blast hits apartment buildings in Sweden
Police officers are seen at the site of an explosion in Linkoping, Sweden, June 7, 2019 / Reuters
June 7, 2019

A powerful explosion ripped through two adjacent apartment buildings in a southern Swedish city on Friday, slightly injuring at least 25 people, officials said. 

The cause of the blast wasn't immediately known.

The explosion blew out dozens of windows and destroyed balconies in the buildings in central Linkoping, about 175 kilometres (110 miles) southwest of Stockholm. One of the buildings has five stories, while the other has four floors.

Police said a bomb squad had been deployed to the area as a precaution after the blast, which occurred shortly after 0700 GMT (3 am EDT). The area was sealed off by police.

"As for now, we don't have any information to believe this is terror-related," police spokesman Bjorn Oberg told The Associated Press.

"Many people called in about a very powerful explosion which has led to a large number of windows being blown out," Oberg said.

"So far we have been able to confirm that there are number of people with light injuries. We have cordoned off a large area, several blocks."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us