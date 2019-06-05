WORLD
Palestinians mark 52nd year of Naksa Day amid Israeli occupation
The Naksa or "the day of the setback" refers to the annual commemoration of the 1967 war in which Israel invaded Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem.
Children hold a Palestinian flag next to a section of Israel's separation barrier during a rally marking the 1967 war, which Arabs call the "naksa", or "setback" in Arabic, in the village of Nazlat Issa in the occupied West Bank, June 7, 2007. (File photo) / AP
June 5, 2019

The "Naksa," Arabic for "the setback," refers to the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians as a result of the Israeli invasion of 1967. 

Israel occupied the Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip from Egypt, the Golan Heights from Syria and the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan.

Israel brought more than one million Palestinians under its direct control in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. By the end of the war, it had expelled 300,000 Palestinians from their homes.

"While we were running my father-in-law told me that it is better to die in our home than to run away. So we came back," said Beit Safafa resident Lahva Eleyyan who witnessed two wars, the one that followed the creation of Israel in 1948, and the Six Day war in 1967.

Israel claims all of Jerusalem, including the eastern sector captured in the 1967 conflict, as its capital. 

Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of the state they seek in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

TRT World'sMustafa Fatih Yavuz reports from occupied East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
