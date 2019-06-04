WORLD
2 MIN READ
Denmark to hold election with promises of much tougher immigration laws
The ruling centre-right Liberal Party and the opposition Social Democrats both say a tough stance in immigration is needed ahead of Denmark's general election.
Denmark to hold election with promises of much tougher immigration laws
In this Sept. 9, 2015 file picture police grab a refugee as hundreds of refugees walk in Southern Jutland motorway near Padborg in Denmark. / AP
June 4, 2019

Denmark is holding a general election Wednesday, and unlike other European countries, far-right populists don't seem to be on the rise there.

The governing centre-right coalition led by Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen faces strong pressure from the centre-left Social Democrats, who are poised to make a comeback after four years in opposition.

All the same, the Social Democrats, under the leadership of Mette Frederiksen, have had to toughen their stance on immigration to win back voters who drifted to right-wing parties in 2015, when Europe's migration crisis was at a peak. 

"Every day they are changing so many rules, almost impossible for asylum seekers, it's difficult to expect something good, there is something I'm worried about, to leave my family, so I have a big fear," said Dejene Daba, an asylum seeker.

One of the key issues on voters' minds has been the environment, and the roughly 300,000 first-time voters are likely to give the climate agenda a high priority, in part thanks to Greta Thunberg, the teenage Swedish climate activist who has mobilised young people across Europe.

The ruling centre-right Liberal Party and the opposition Social Democrats both say a tough stance in immigration is needed to protect Denmark's cherished welfare system and to integrate the migrants and refugees already in the country.

TRT World's Francis Collings has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us