WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus bomb kills at least five in Afghan capital
The explosion comes a day after two people were killed and dozens more wounded in Kabul as a wave of bombings hit civilian targets, including a university school bus, across Afghanistan's capital.
Bus bomb kills at least five in Afghan capital
Afghan security forces and a British soldier with the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission stand guard at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on May 31, 2019. / Reuters
June 3, 2019

A magnetic bomb blew up a bus carrying government employees in the Afghan capital on Monday, killing at least five people and wounding 10 in a ball of flame, officials said.

The explosion, the latest in a series of bomb blasts to hit Kabul in recent days, came with the city under tight security ahead of this week's Eid al Fitr holiday ending the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the bus was carrying employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission when the bomb exploded, enveloping the bus in flames and thick black smoke.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came only hours after the interior ministry briefed media on security measures in large cities, especially in Kabul, ahead of Eid.

On Sunday, two people were killed and 24 wounded by bombs targeting a bus carrying university students in Kabul. The blasts were claimed by Daesh. 

Buses carrying government employees have remained a constant target of militant attacks during rush hour in Kabul.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us