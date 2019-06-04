WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bomb attack kills at least 21 people in northern Syria's Azaz city
The attack took place in Azaz, a city that plays a crucial role in Turkey's operations in Syria that aims to secure a safe zone for Syrian refugees.
Bomb attack kills at least 21 people in northern Syria's Azaz city
A fire rages and smoke billows following reported Syrian government forces' bombardment on the town of Khan Sheikhun in the southern countryside of Syria's Idlib province overnight on June 2, 2019. / AFP
June 4, 2019

The death from Sunday’s car bombing in northwestern Syria has risen to 21, the White Helmets civil defence agency said Monday.

At least 45 people were also injured during the explosion, the White Helmets added.

Four children were among those killed in the explosion in Azaz, a city that plays a critical role in Turkey's military operations in Syria, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. 

"Many people were leaving evening prayers when the explosion happened," Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP.

The incident took place at a market in the opposition-held city of Azaz, near the Turkish border.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The bombing comes one day after a similar explosion killed 10 people and wounded 20 in the northeastern city of Raqqa.

Since 2016, Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northern Syria have liberated the region from the YPG and DAESH terrorists, including Al Bab, Afrin, and Azaz, making it possible for Syrians who fled the violence there to return home.

The YPG is its Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organisation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. 

Although the PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by both Turkey and the US, the US considers the group's Syrian branch to be an ally in the fight against Daesh.

Turkey, on the other hand, treats the YPG and Daesh as one and the same, and has declared its intention to clear both groups from its border with Syria.

Ankara keeps Turkish troops in the area and backs the local police forces to maintain security. 

It has been eight years since the devastating conflict began to tear apart the country in 2011 when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on demonstrations with unexpected ferocity.

Thousands of people have been killed since then while millions of Syrians fled the country to seek refuge in neighbouring countries and beyond. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us