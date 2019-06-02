WORLD
Algeria cancels July 4 presidential vote, rejects candidates
Algeria's Constitutional Council rejected two unknown candidates for the presidency and said that the planned July 4 elections would not be held.
In this file photo, a demonstrator holds a banner depicting Algeria's interim president Abdelkader Bensalah during a protest demanding the removal of Algeria's ruling elite in Algiers, Algeria May 10, 2019. The banner reads: "Leave, you don't represent us". / Reuters
June 2, 2019

Algeria cannot hold a presidential election planned for July 4 due to a lack of valid candidates, its constitutional council said on Sunday, prolonging the country’s transition after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned two months ago. 

The move will likely extend the rule of interim President Abdelkader Bensalah, who was meant to stay only until the vote to elect a new president after Bouteflika ended his 20-year rule in the wake of mass protests. 

Demonstrations have since continued, with protesters demanding Bensalah’s resignation and an end to the dominance of the elite who have ruled Algeria since it won independence from France in 1962. 

In a statement on state television, the constitutional council said it had received only two candidates, who were deemed invalid. It did not set a new date for the presidential election, asking Bensalah to organise a vote at a later date, state television said. 

Bensalah had been appointed as interim leader until July 9.

TRT World spoke to Mohammad Allal, who is following the updates from the capital Algiers.

On Friday, hundreds of thousands again took to the streets of Algiers and other cities to call for his removal and that of Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, who was appointed by Bouteflika days before he stepped down. 

Lieutenant-General Ahmed Gaed Salah, who has been managing the transition, has called on political parties and protesters to meet amongst themselves to discuss a way out of the crisis. 

Analysts say the army, a major player in the oil and gas producer, is concerned about the crisis continuing at a time when instability is worsening in neighbouring Libya, where rival forces are fighting over the capital Tripoli.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
