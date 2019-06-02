Israeli strikes targeting Syria on Sunday left 10 people dead, including three Syrian regime soldiers and seven foreign fighters, a war monitor said.

They were killed in missile strikes close the to capital Damascus where Syrian regime's troops, Iranian forces and Hezbollah fighters are stationed, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It did not specify the nationalities of the foreign fighters killed.

Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed it had attacked Syrian military positions in response to rockets fired from Syria at Mount Hermon in the occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli military said there were no reports of casualties or damage. Israeli media said that sirens warning of incoming rockets were not activated.

Israel has acknowledged carrying out dozens of airstrikes in Syria on Iranian targets and Tehran's allies.

Last week, Israeli aircraft hit a Syrian military post after the army said an anti-aircraft missile was fired at one of its fighter jets. Syrian media said a soldier was killed in that airstrike.

Israel says it will not allow Iran, which has sent forces to help regime leader Bashar al Assad in Syria's civil war, to establish a permanent military presence in Syria.

For years, Israel has remained largely silent about its attacks against Iran and its Shia proxies operating in neighboring Syria. But in recent months, military and political leaders have become increasingly outspoken about these activities.