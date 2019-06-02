China issued a report on Sunday blaming the United States for a trade dispute and said it won't back down on "major issues of principle."

The statement from the Cabinet spokesman's office said that China has kept its word throughout 11 rounds of talks and will honor its commitments if a trade agreement is reached.

"A country's sovereignty and dignity must be respected, and any agreement reached by the two sides must be based on equality and mutual benefit," it said.

The US has accused China of stealing trade secrets and forced technology transfers. The Trump administration has imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports and is planning to tax the $300 billion in imports that have so far been spared.

It also escalated the stakes this month by putting the Chinese telecom giant Huawei on a blacklist that effectively bars US companies from supplying it with computer chips, software and other components without government approval.

Beijing responded by imposing tariffs on $60 billion worth of US products, which went into effect on Saturday.

It also retaliated against the US blacklisting of Huawei by announcing Friday that it will establish its own list of "unreliable entities" consisting of foreign businesses, corporations and individuals.

TRT World spoke to journalist Sandy Huang in Singapore for more.

China to meet challenges 'head on'

Being published in eight languages, Sunday's report lays out China's argument for blaming Washington for the frictions as well as the costs to both sides.

"Whatever the future might bring, China is confident of meeting challenges head on, turning risks into opportunities and opening new chapters," it said.

"China remains committed to its own cause no matter how the external environment changes."

"We still have sufficient room for fiscal and monetary policy maneuver" to maintain health of the Chinese economy amid frictions, it said.

'Irresponsible' of US to accuse China

Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Sunday that it is impossible for the United States to use external pressure to force a trade agreement, and that it was irresponsible of Washington to accuse Beijing of backtracking.

Wang, speaking at a news conference, also declined to comment on whether President Xi Jinping will meet US President Donald Trump at this month's G20 summit in Japan, saying he didn't have that information.

He said China had been forced to "take forceful measures in response" to US actions.

In negotiations "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," Wang said. He said the US had made unacceptable demands, including on tariffs and compulsory requirements that infringed on Chinese sovereignty.

He said of the US tactics: "You give them an inch, they take a yard."

China vows to defend claims over Taiwan, sea

China's defense minister has warned that its military will "resolutely take action" to defend Beijing's claims over self-ruled Taiwan and disputed South China Sea waters.

Speaking at an annual security conference in Singapore on Sunday, Wei Fenghe said: "Should anybody risk crossing the bottom line, the PLA will resolutely take action and defeat all enemies."

The PLA stands for the People's Liberation Army.

He defended China's right to build "limited defense facilities" in the contested South ChinaSea, where its sweeping claims are challenged by several smaller neighbors.

On Saturday, US Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told the same gathering that China's efforts to militarize man-made outposts in the South China Sea are a "toolkit of coercion," saying activities by Beijing the US perceives as hostile must end.