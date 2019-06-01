TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey nabs 20 Daesh suspects for plotting terror acts
Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says two of the Daesh suspects detained are believed to have been plotting imminent terror acts.
Turkey nabs 20 Daesh suspects for plotting terror acts
In this file photo, police officers take security measures as people take part in International Workers' Day, also known as May Day celebrations in Ankara, Turkey. (May 1, 2019) / AA
June 1, 2019

Turkish security forces caught 20 Daesh suspects in countrywide operations, two of whom are believed to have been preparing to carry out imminent terror acts in the country, Turkey's Interior Minister said on Saturday.

"A total of 18 people planning [terror] acts have been caught in various provinces with their arms," Suleyman Soylu said speaking at an opening ceremony in Istanbul's Tuzla district.

Soylu added that two other alleged terror act plotters who were caught are believed to have been getting ready to carry out imminent attacks. 

"We also revealed where and how they had been planning [a terror act], and we also detected how close they had been," Soylu said.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organisation has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us