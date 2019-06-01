WORLD
3 MIN READ
Blast at Russian explosives plant injures 38
Four of those injured were in serious condition after an explosion at an explosives factory in Dzerzhinsk, 400 kilometres from Moscow.
Blast at Russian explosives plant injures 38
A still image, taken from a video footage, shows smoke rising from the site of blasts at an explosives plant in the town of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Region, Russia. (June 1, 2019) / Reuters
June 1, 2019

At least 38 people were injured in a blast at a major explosives plant in central Russia on Saturday, local news agencies reported, citing emergency services.

The blast took place at the "Kristall" factory in Dzerzhinsk about 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of Moscow, in the Nizhny Novgorod region. 

Earlier reports said 19 people were injured in the accident and two were missing. 

"Thirty eight people are injured, four of them are in a serious condition," a spokesman for local emergency services told the TASS news agency. 

He said 25 are in a state of "medium" severity while nine others had "light" injuries. 

Nobody was killed in the blast, the source told TASS. 

Earlier health ministry officials told news agencies that the wounded had "shrapnel wounds of mild and moderate severity" and that they were receiving medical assistance. 

Dmitry Krasnov, deputy governor of the region that includes Dzerzhinsk, said earlier on state TV that two people were missing in the blast, but later said that information had not been confirmed.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened an investigation into potential violations of industrial safety at the plant. 

Local emergency services told news agencies that more than 300 people and 50 technical vehicles were taking part in cleaning the plant following the explosion. 

Representatives of Kristall told Interfax that five people were working in the area where the explosion occurred and were safely evacuated. 

There was no information yet on where the injured were at the time of the blast.

Local firefighters told agencies they had no information about any more people still inside the plant. 

"There was a technical explosion in one of the workshops, followed by a fire of around 100 square meters," a spokesman of the local emergency ministry told news agencies. 

Images on social media showed a large cloud of smoke after the explosion. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us