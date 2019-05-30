WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey 'neutralises' 4 more PKK militants in northern Iraq
The Turkish National Defence Ministry says the number of terrorists neutralised so far as part of Operation Claw in northern Iraq has risen to 19.
Turkey 'neutralises' 4 more PKK militants in northern Iraq
Turkey's Operation Claw, which began on Monday, also destroyed weapon depots in Avasin-Basyan and Metina regions of northern Iraq. / AA
May 30, 2019

Four more members of the PKK terror group were neutralised in Turkey's Operation Claw in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Claw against the PKK in Iraq on Monday.

“Four more PKK terrorists have been neutralised as part of ongoing Operation Claw in Hakurk region of northern Iraq,” the ministry tweeted.

In PKK's 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Weapon stocks

“The number of terrorists neutralised so far as part of the operation has risen to 19,” the ministry added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to imply that the militants in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish jets also destroyed weapon pits, shelters and munition depots in the Avasin-Basyan and Metina regions of northern Iraq as part of the ongoing operation, the ministry said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us