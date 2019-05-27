WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan opposition pushes ahead with two-day strike from Tuesday
Protest leaders are calling for a general strike to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, hoping to force the military to transfer power to a civilian-led authority.
Sudan opposition pushes ahead with two-day strike from Tuesday
Sudanese protesters at a demonstration along the streets of Khartoum, Sudan. May 22, 2019. / Reuters Archive
May 27, 2019

Sudan's alliance of opposition and protest groups said on Monday that it will push ahead with a general two-day strike starting on Tuesday after talks with the ruling military council collapsed.

Wagdy Saleh, speaking for the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) alliance, said the Transitional Military Council (TMC) demanded a two-thirds majority, of eight to three, on a sovereign council that would lead the country after the ouster of long-time president Omar al Bashir last month.

The deputy head of the TMC, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said earlier on Monday that the council was ready to hand over power swiftly, but said the opposition was not serious about sharing power.

"These people do not want to partner with us," said Dagalo, who is known as Hemedti and heads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, adding they wanted to confine the military to a ceremonial role.

"By God, their slogans cheated us. I swear we were honest with them 100%," Hemedti said at a dinner with police and diplomats. "That's why, by God Almighty, we will not hand this country except to safe hands."

Public support for the strike

On the streets of Khartoum, there appears to be wide support for the strike plan.

Shop owner Malek Awad says everyone should take part.

"This is a national duty. We are not doing this for the sake of certain leaders, we do this for the sake of our country. Our country is above all."

And private sector worker Salaheddin Mustafa says he will be joining the strike.

"I want to send a message to the Transitional Military Council that we say no to the military ruling and we say yes to the civilian-led authority," he explains.

Not all political groups support the strike through - a sign of divisions within the pro-democracy movement.

The opposition Umma Party said it opposes the "preparations and timing" of the strike. However, it said authorities do not have the right to fire those who take part in the planned strike.

The party is a member of the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us