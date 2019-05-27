BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Fiat Chrysler presents plan for merger with Renault
The Italian-US carmaker "has today delivered a non-binding letter to the Board of Groupe Renault proposing a combination of their respective businesses as a 50/50 merger", statement says.
Fiat Chrysler presents plan for merger with Renault
This combination of pictures created on May 26, 2019 shows the logo of Italian automaker Fiat (L) in Saluzzo, near Turin, and the logo of carmaker Renault in Saint-Herblain, western France. / AFP
May 27, 2019

Italian-US auto giant Fiat Chrysler said it presented a merger proposal to France's Renault on Monday that would create "a preeminent global automotive group".

Fiat Chrysler "has today delivered a non-binding letter to the Board of Groupe Renault proposing a combination of their respective businesses as a 50/50 merger," it said in a statement on Monday.

The group would be listed in Paris, New York and Milan.

Renault said its board would meet on Monday to discuss the offer.

The brand portfolio of the two groups would be "broad and complementary... and would provide full market coverage, from luxury to mainstream," it said.

In a nod to the move towards more ecologically-friendly and self-driving models, it said the merger would put the group in "a strong position in transforming technologies, including electrification and autonomous driving".

Renault's current major partnership is with Japan's Nissan, in which it holds 43 percent.

Fiat Chrysler said the merger would create "in excess of five billion euros ($5.6 billion) estimated annual run rate synergies" on top of existing Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance ones.

It would not result in the closure of any production sites, and the board of directors of the new group would be composed mainly of independent members, it added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Türkiye warns it will intervene against any attempt to divide Syria
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us