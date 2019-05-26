TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Island of democracy and freedom will be inaugurated near Istanbul - Erdogan
Yassiada island is located in the Sea of Marmara southeast of Istanbul.
Island of democracy and freedom will be inaugurated near Istanbul - Erdogan
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chairing a meeting in this undated file photo. / AA
May 26, 2019

Turkey’s president on Sunday said a new island of democracy and freedom will be inaugurated in waters near Istanbul by the end of the year. 

Speaking to reporters on the island in the Sea of Marmara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan touted the renamed piece of land, remaking it from a infamous isle to an honourable one.

Turkey’s Yassiada, one of the Princes’ Islands, notorious for jails and trials from the 1960 military coup, in 2013 was renamed Democracy and Freedom Island.

Yassiada, once seen as a symbol of some of the darkest days of Turkish democracy, is located in the Sea of Marmara southeast of Istanbul.

The island is where Adnan Menderes, Turkey’s first democratically elected prime minister, along with all the leading Democratic Party (DP) members, were arrested after the May 27, 1960 military coup and were later jailed and tried.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us