WORLD
4 MIN READ
Over 40 percent of India's MPs face criminal charges including rape – study
At least 233 of the 543 members named as winning seats on Thursday face criminal proceedings – some as serious as rape, murder, and terrorism – says a non-profit Association of Democratic Reforms.
Over 40 percent of India's MPs face criminal charges including rape – study
Firebrand Hindu nationalist nun Sadhvi Pragya Thakur (C), a newly elected BJP MP, faces a terrorism charge over a 2008 attack near a mosque that killed six people. / Reuters
May 25, 2019

More than 40 percent of lawmakers in India's new parliament face criminal charges –– some as serious as murder and rape –– and the list is growing, an electoral reform group said on Saturday.

One member of parliament for the opposition Congress party is battling 204 cases including manslaughter and robbery, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.

At least 233 of the 543 members named as winning seats on Thursday face criminal proceedings, according to the ADR, whose election chief Anil Verma said there is a "disturbing trend" in parliament that "is bad for the democracy".

BJP's 116 lawmakers face charges 

The ADR said it studied the records of 539 of the winners and found that the number facing criminal cases was the highest since it started studies in 2004. 

The report said 116 of the 303 lawmakers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) landslide win face charges, including one for terrorism.

Twenty-nine of the 52 Congress MPs face cases. Dean Kuriakose from Idukki, in Kerala state, faces 204 criminal cases.

The ADR said the number of lawmakers facing grave criminal cases had more than doubled in a decade –– including 11 murder cases, 30 manslaughter charges and three accused of rape. 

Indian laws bar people from contesting an election if they have been convicted while in office for crimes that carry jail terms of two or more years, with some exceptions depending on the crime.

Candidates standing for office for the first time are allowed to have a conviction.

None of the 185 lawmakers from the previous parliament who faced criminal cases was convicted. Many have returned for a new term. 

A lawmaker with terror charges

Firebrand Hindu nationalist nun Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, a newly elected BJP MP, faces a terrorism charge over a 2008 attack near a mosque that killed six people. She denies the charges and says she was framed by a previous Congress government.

Parties often brush off charges against their candidates by saying they were victims of political vendettas. 

This year India's election commission made it mandatory for candidates to publish details of their criminal records during the campaign period. 

The ADR campaigns to bring accountability into Indian politics and successfully petitioned the Supreme Court to make candidates file their educational, financial and criminal records. 

Verma said the political class sought to avoid reform. But he added: "We will continue to legally fight this menace and demand that courts bar candidates facing criminal charges." 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us