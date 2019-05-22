Ghana's government has banned fishing from May through June to build up the country's falling stocks of fish caused by overfishing.

Small-scale fishermen say the solution is hurting business and failing to tackle the real problem. It means an estimated 14,000 canoes are left stranded on the sand.

Protests from by fishermen delayed an original ban planned for August.

But some experts believe August would have been a better time for fishing to be stopped because that's when fish begin to spawn.

Nabil Ahmed Rufai reports from Accra, Ghana.