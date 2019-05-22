WORLD
Ghana bans fishing to rebuild stocks
The ban which impacts all fishing activities is meant for all fleets including canoes, inshore boats and trawlers.
File Photo: Fishermen work together to haul in a net in the fishing community of Chorkor in Accra, Ghana. December 11, 2008 / AP
May 22, 2019

Ghana's government has banned fishing from May through June to build up the country's falling stocks of fish caused by overfishing. 

Small-scale fishermen say the solution is hurting business and failing to tackle the real problem. It means an estimated 14,000 canoes are left stranded on the sand.

Protests from by fishermen delayed an original ban planned for August.

But some experts believe August would have been a better time for fishing to be stopped because that's when fish begin to spawn. 

Nabil Ahmed Rufai reports from Accra, Ghana.

SOURCE:TRT World
