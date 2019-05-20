TÜRKİYE
Turkey's first lady to address WHO event
As the guest of honour of the World Health Organization (WHO), Turkey's first lady Emine Erdogan is set to speak about women's and children's health at a panel discussion in Geneva.
First lady Emine Erdogan visits refugee camps in southeastern Bangladesh on September 7, 2017. / AA
May 20, 2019

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan will deliver a speech at the 72nd World Health Assembly in Geneva on Tuesday, according to her press office.

As the guest of honour of the World Health Organization (WHO), Erdogan is set to speak about women's and children's health in a panel discussion to be held at the World Intellectual Property Organization's headquarters in Geneva. 

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director-general, also is expected to attend the event.

Among the attendees of the panel discussion are officials from the UN, World Bank Group and representatives of other international organisations.

The 72nd World Health Assembly will be held on May 20-28 in Geneva.

SOURCE:AA
