Turkey launches anti-misinformation campaign in US
'Turkey-US Relations: Same Origin/New Vision' panels to be held in Washington and New York from May 21-24.
Fahrettin Altun, Communications director to the Turkish Presidency. / TRTWorld
May 20, 2019

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Monday that Ankara is going to create awareness about Turkey’s policies and theses in a series of panels in the US.

In a tweet, Altun said his office is launching a three-day campaign of panels "Turkey-US Relations: Same Origin/New Vision" from May 21-24 in line with Turkey’s understanding of effective global diplomacy.

The panels will be held at the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC and New York’s Harvard Club. 

"The panel we organise in DC, at the US House of Representatives holds special importance since members of the Congress will join."

"In our panel at Harvard Club in New York, we will host representatives from the academia, political think tanks, civil society and the media,” Altun said.

SOURCE:AA
