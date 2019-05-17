The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG)'s Cabinet Spokesman Sefin Dizayi has called on the PKK to leave the Sinjar district in northern Iraq's Mosul province, saying the terror group's presence in Sinjar district is causing chaos in the region.

In 2014, the PKK established a foothold in Sinjar on the pretext of protecting the local Yazidis from the atrocities of the Daesh terror group.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

"The KRG and the Iraqi central government has been calling for these forces to leave the region since the beginning," Dizayi told Anadolu Agency in an interview.

"The presence of some PKK-affiliated forces causes chaos in the region," he said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

Coalition government expected

Dizayi added that the people of the region should determine their own legitimate administration.

A parliamentary election will be held for the KRG presidency post, which has been vacant since November 2017.

Dizayi said that the coalition government could be established in mid-June after unfruitful efforts for the last eight months to establish a new cabinet.

Seeking investment from Turkish companies

"Turkish companies have carried out important works especially in the infrastructure of the KRG," Dizayi said.

He also called on Turkish companies to invest more in fields such as manufacturing, tourism and agriculture in the KRG and the rest of Iraq.

"We need not only the new houses to be built but also a strong economic infrastructure."