The United Nations says it has reopened all schools in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria four days after the site was bombed in a rocket attack on Tuesday night.

At least 10 civilians were killed and 30 wounded by the rocket strike on the Neirab camp for Palestinian refugees close to the city of Aleppo, in Al Nairab neighbourhood, the United Nations said in a statement on Thursday.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine has called for an immediate end to the hostilities in Syria.

"As families gathered to break their fasts for the Ramadan Iftar meal, several rockets hit the densely-populated Neirab camp for Palestine refugees in Aleppo," the statement from the UN humanitarian aid agency said.

"Among those killed were four children, the youngest just six years old. A number of the injured remain in critical condition."

The relief agency called on "all parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law, namely in taking all precautionary measures to ensure the protection of civilians during hostilities."