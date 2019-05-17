BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
US trade war will only make us stronger, China's top paper says
China's state planner says trade frictions with the United States has had some impact on China's economy, but it was "controllable" and countermeasures would be rolled-out when needed to "keep economic operations within reasonable range".
US trade war will only make us stronger, China's top paper says
China Telecom technicians test an equipment at the 5G network base station near Yellow River in Lanzhou, Gansu province, China May 16, 2019. / Reuters
May 17, 2019

The trade war with the United States will only make China stronger and will never bring the country to its knees, the Communist Party's People's Daily wrote in a front page commentary that evoked the patriotic spirit of past wars.

The world's two largest economies are locked in an increasingly acrimonious trade dispute that has seen them level tariffs on each other's imports.

Tensions worsened this week after the Trump administration officially added China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to a trade blacklist, immediately enacting restrictions that will make it extremely difficult for the telecom giant to do business with US companies.

In a stridently nationalistic commentary, the ruling party's official newspaper described China's determination to protect it national interests and dignity as being as "firm as a boulder".

"The trade war can't bring China down. It will only harden us to grow stronger," it said.

"What kind of storms have not been seen, what bumps have not experienced for China, with its more than 5,000 years of civilization? In the face of hurricanes, the nearly 1.4 billion Chinese people have confidence and stamina."

China's confidence comes from the spirit of its people's perseverance and endless struggle, it added, citing major disasters like floods, SARS and 2008's massive Sichuan earthquake.

"From the Opium War to the Sino-Japanese War to the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea - disaster and misery have come one after the other, tempering the Chinese people, pushing Chinese society to forge ahead in setbacks and move forward in adversity." 

Economic impact of US trade tensions "controllable

China's state planner said on Friday trade frictions with the United States has had some impact on China's economy, but it was "controllable" and countermeasures would be rolled-out when needed to "keep economic operations within reasonable range".

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) gave its assessment during a press conference held in Beijing.

China reported surprisingly weaker growth in retail sales and industrial output for April on Wednesday, adding pressure on Beijing to roll out more stimulus as the t rade war with the United States escalates.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us