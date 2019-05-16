WORLD
3 MIN READ
Marine Le Pen denies knowingly making white supremacist gesture
The ‘WP’ symbol deliberately resembles the ‘okay’ gesture and has been adopted by white supremacists and members of the far-right across the world.
Marine Le Pen denies knowingly making white supremacist gesture
In May, French politician Marine Le Pen hosted the leaders of Europe’s far right movements in France’s Nice to develop a continental political alliance. / AFP
May 16, 2019

Far-right French politician, Marine Le Pen, has come under fire after she appeared to pose for a photo while making a white-nationalist hand gesture.

The leader of the National Rally, formerly the National Front, said that she was unaware of the gesture’s meaning.

Le Pen was in the Estonian capital Tallinn on Tuesday, meeting members of the country’s far-right Conservative People’s Party (EKRE), as part of negotiations to form a far-right coalition for the upcoming European elections. 

She made the gesture with Ruuben Kaalep, an EKRE MP, who shared the image on his Facebook page.

The gesture is formed by joining the tip of the thumb with that of the index finger to spell out ‘WP’ or ‘White Power’.

White supremacists have adopted the symbol because it resembles the commonly used western gesture for ‘okay’, giving them a level of plausible deniability.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, white supremacists have deliberately played on the similarity with the okay gesture to ‘troll’ their opponents.

Le Pen said that she believed she was making the ‘okay’ symbol and that after finding out the real meaning of the gesture, asked for the picture to be taken down.

The far-right French leader is tipped to do well in the upcoming European elections amid widespread anger at French President Emmanuel Macron.

Opinion polls show Le Pen’s National Rally running neck and neck with Macron’s The Republic On The Move party (LREM) in the run-up to the May 23 poll.

Previously a critic of the EU, Le Pen is now working towards building Europe-wide networks of far-right groups, capitalising on rising anti-immigration and anti-Islam sentiment on the continent.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us