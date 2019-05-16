WORLD
3 MIN READ
Austrian MPs approve headscarf ban in primary schools
The government says the patka head covering worn by Sikh boys or the Jewish kippa would not be affected. It admits the law is likely to be challenged at the constitutional court level.
Austrian MPs approve headscarf ban in primary schools
Austrian citizens attend a protest against the women headscarves ban, proposed by the coalition government, in Vienna, Austria on February 4, 2017. / AA
May 16, 2019

Austrian MPs on Wednesday approved a law aimed at banning the headscarf in primary schools, a measure proposed by the ruling right-wing government.

So as to avoid charges that the law discriminates against Muslims, the text refers to any "ideologically or religiously influenced clothing which is associated with the covering of the head".

However, representatives of both parts of the governing coalition, the centre-right People's Party (OeVP) and the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), have made it clear that the law is targeted at the headscarf worn by Muslim women.

FPOe education spokesman Wendelin Moelzer said the law was "a signal against political Islam" while OeVP MP Rudolf Taschner said the measure was necessary to free girls from "subjugation".

The government says the patka head covering worn by Sikh boys or the Jewish kippa would not be affected.

An independent member of Austria’s parliament wore a headscarf during her general assembly speech to protest the banning of the religious head covering in primary schools.

This is the first step to ban headscarves in everyday life, said Martha Bissman.

In the last decade, racism and Islamophobia have increased because of the FPOe, Bissman said.

She said those who introduced the ban want to eliminate “high values such as tolerance and freedom of religion”.

Austria's official Muslim community organisation IGGOe has previously condemned the proposals as "shameless" and a "diversionary tactic".

The IGGOe says that in any case only a "minuscule number" of girls would be affected.

Opposition MPs almost all voted against the measure, with some accusing the government of focusing on garnering positive headlines rather than child welfare.

The government admits that the law is likely to be challenged at Austria's constitutional court, either on grounds of religious discrimination or because similar legislation affecting schools is normally passed with a two-thirds majority of MPs.

The OeVP and FPOe formed a coalition in late 2017 after elections in which both parties took a tough anti-immigration stance and warned of the dangers of so-called "parallel societies".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us