TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey and Iraq mull military cooperation, trust agreement
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara and Baghdad discussed a possible deal to increase military and security cooperation, after meeting with visiting Iraqi PM Adil Abdul Mahdi in Ankara.
Turkey and Iraq mull military cooperation, trust agreement
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi at the presidential complex in Ankara, Turkey, May 15, 2019. / Reuters
May 15, 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey and Iraq are in discussions to sign a mutually beneficial military cooperation and trust agreement after day-long meetings in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan received Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi in an official ceremony at the presidential palace.

The two leaders exchanged views on several regional and international issues.

In a joint news conference after dinner, Erdogan said the defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of the two countries will meet soon to discuss further details of the planned agreements.

"Iraq's political stability and territorial integrity, its protection ... and security is the foundation of our Iraq policy," Erdogan said, adding, "we decided it would be beneficial for both sides to sign military cooperation and trust agreement."

Syria's territorial integrity

Erdogan said that Turkey and Iraq are on the same page regarding Syria's territorial integrity.

On the energy front, Iraqi and Turkish leaders highlighted the importance of reopening the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline which has been vandalised by the Daesh terror group.

"We will never accept any security threat against Turkey stemming from the territory of Iraq," the Iraqi PM said.

Iraqi PM Mahdi said Iraq is stable and secure after defeating Daesh which is now trying to reorganise itself but "we are pursuing them." 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us