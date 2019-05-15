WORLD
2 MIN READ
Polish PM condemns attack on ambassador on streets of Israel
The incident comes amid a bitter stand-off between Poland and Israel over how to remember the Holocaust.
Polish PM condemns attack on ambassador on streets of Israel
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Sibiu, Romania, May 9, 2019. / Reuters Archive
May 15, 2019

Poland's prime minister on Wednesday condemned what he described as a "xenophobic" attack on the country's ambassador to Israel on a Tel Aviv street.

Israeli officials have expressed shock at the attack and said they were investigating the assault on Marek Magierowski on Tuesday.

Polish authorities arrested a 65-year-old Israeli man for allegedly spitting at the Polish ambassador, police said.

The incident comes amid a bitter stand-off between Poland and Israel over how to remember the Holocaust and over demands that Poland pay reparations for former Jewish properties that were seized by Nazi Germany and later nationalised by Poland's communist regime.

Israeli Ambassador Anna Azari was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry in Warsaw on Wednesday over the assault. 

Michal Dworczyk, the head of Morawiecki's office, said the Polish government expects the perpetrator to be punished.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed his concern at what he described as a "racist" attack.

"Poland strongly condemns this xenophobic act of aggression. Violence against diplomats or any other citizens should never be tolerated," Morawiecki said.

Israeli foreign ministry spokesman, Emmanuel Nahshon, said the assault was being investigated and expressed "fullest sympathy to the ambassador and our shock at the attack."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us