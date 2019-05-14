The Turkish economy is benefiting from the presence of Syrian refugees, according to a report by the Turkish Institute of Statistics (TUIK).

Researchers at the institute said that migrants often accepted work in sectors locals were reluctant to work in, meaning they filled gaps in the workforce, and contributed towards internal consumption, boosting the Turkish internal market.

Because of refugee settlement, southern cities like Gaziantep, Kilis, and Adiyaman experienced a rise in employment in 2013.

The report says that migration had no negative impact on unemployment and average wages in Turkey, in keeping with trends elsewhere in the world.

Capital inflow and rising productivity

Migrant flows into Turkey have come coupled with money.

According to the report, Syrian deposits in Turkish banks amounted to 311 million Turkish liras in 2012 and had reached 1.5 billion liras by 2015. The money was just one thing the refugees brought.

Syrian entrepreneurs have also contributed to job creation and economic growth with around 10,000 companies established by the newcomers, resulting in around 100,000 new jobs.

Refugees have also contributed towards rising productivity, according to the report.

That positive effect on productivity resulted in rising wages across the board and there is no evidence to suggest that Syrians have caused any decrease in employment among Turkish citizens.

Turkey hosts over 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world.

With the exception of 136,000 refugees, who live in camps, nearly all live in ordinary urban and rural areas, mainly in southern cities along Turkey’s border with Syria, or in metropolitan centres along Turkey’s western coast.

“Migrants are not a problem, they are a great opportunity for Turkey”, said Professor Murat Tasdemir of Medeniyet University in Istanbul, a co-author of the Ilke (Science, Culture and Education Association)annual report on Turkey’s economy.

“Refugees and migrants are not a burden and problem for Turkey, but a significant human resource in the construction of Turkey’s economy,” the report states.