Turkey blasts Kyrgyzstan for FETO iftar invitation
'It is unacceptable that leading FETO members in Kyrgyzstan were invited to an iftar dinner,' says Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
A Turkish foreign ministry spokesman says Ankara will continue its efforts to retrieve FETO members. / AA
May 13, 2019

Criticising the invitation of leading members of FETO terror group to a fast-breaking dinner, or iftar, in Kyrgyzstan, Turkey dismissed it as an “unacceptable” move.

In a written statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said: “It is unacceptable that leading FETO [Fetullah Terrorist Organization] members in Kyrgyzstan were invited to an iftar dinner organised by the Office of the Grand Mufti of Kyrgyzstan on the 8th of May.”

“In fact, our Ambassador to Bishkek became aware of the situation and reacted rightfully,” he said.

Aksoy stressed that combatting the FETO presence abroad is among the “main priorities” of Turkey.

“We have persistently explained the threat posed by this terrorist organisation to our counterparts in countries where FETO is present, on many occasions.

“We expect not only the official authorities of friendly countries but also their national institutions to adopt a sensitive approach vis-à-vis this matter,” the spokesman said.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
