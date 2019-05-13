TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey's Reyhanli bombing mastermind gets multiple life terms
Yusuf Nazik, a key plotter of the 2013 car bomb attacks in Turkey's Hatay province, has been sentenced to 53 aggravated life terms by a local court –– one sentence for each of the victims who died in the blasts.
Turkey's Reyhanli bombing mastermind gets multiple life terms
There was a commemoration ceremony on May 11, 2019 in Hatay’s Reyhanli district in memory of the 53 people who died in the 2013 bombings. / AA
May 13, 2019

Yusuf Nazik, a key plotter of the 2013 attack in Reyhanli district of Turkey's southern Hatay province, was sentenced to 53 aggravated life terms by a court on Monday.

Nazik, 34, has confessed to playing a role in the deadly bombing in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay, southern Turkey which killed 53 people.

Some 912 buildings, 891 workplaces, and 148 vehicles were also heavily damaged in the attack.

He was arrested by Turkish intelligence units in the Syrian port city of Latakia on September 12 last year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us