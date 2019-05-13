Yusuf Nazik, a key plotter of the 2013 attack in Reyhanli district of Turkey's southern Hatay province, was sentenced to 53 aggravated life terms by a court on Monday.

Nazik, 34, has confessed to playing a role in the deadly bombing in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay, southern Turkey which killed 53 people.

Some 912 buildings, 891 workplaces, and 148 vehicles were also heavily damaged in the attack.

He was arrested by Turkish intelligence units in the Syrian port city of Latakia on September 12 last year.