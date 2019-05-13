WORLD
2 MIN READ
Prevented from loading arms in France, Saudi ship arrives at Spanish port
A classified report written by France's DRM military intelligence agency and published by investigative website Disclose in April said French arms were being used against civilians in the Yemen conflict.
Prevented from loading arms in France, Saudi ship arrives at Spanish port
Saudi Arabian cargo ship Bahri-Yanbu enters the port of Santander, Spain. May 13, 2019. / Reuters
May 13, 2019

A Saudi ship, prevented by rights groups from loading an arms cargo at the French port of Le Havre on Friday, arrived at the Spanish port of Santander early on Monday.

It was not clear what the Saudi ship was doing in Santander or how long it would stay docked there.

Spain's interior ministry said they had no information regarding the ship. The defence and foreign ministries were not immediately available for comment.

France's President Emmanuel Macron defended the arms shipment to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, saying Riyadh had assured him the weapons would not be used against civilians. 

French rights group ACAT argued in a legal challenge on Thursday that the arms consignment contravened a UN treaty because the weapons might be used against civilians in Yemen, though the case was thrown out by a French judge.

A classified report written by France's DRM military intelligence agency and published by investigative website Disclose in April showed French arms were being used against civilians in the civil war in Yemen.

The Saudi vessel Bahri-Yanbu set course for Santander shortly after the ruling but without the weapons, it was charged with collecting.

In Yemen, with fighting between the Saudi-led coalition and Houthi rebels backed by Iran, tens of thousands of people have been killed and fighting has spawned what the UN calls the world's most dire humanitarian crisis.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us