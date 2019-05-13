TÜRKİYE
Turkey kicks off largest military exercise
Sea Wolf or Denizkurdu 2019 exercise, supervised by the Turkish navy, will run through May 25 in the eastern Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Sea with 131 warships, 57 warplanes and 33 helicopters.
File photo, a helicopter lands on a frigate deck during 'Blue Homeland 2019' naval drill in Antalya, Turkey on February 27, 2019. / AA
May 13, 2019

Turkey’s largest military exercise Sea Wolf (Denizkurdu) 2019 kicked off on Monday.

The exercise, supervised by the Turkish navy, will run through May 25 in the eastern Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Sea with 131 warships, 57 warplanes and 33 helicopters, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement.

Turkish Naval Forces will carry out the strategic and operational exercise with scenarios similar to crisis-tension situations and wartime.

Domestic and national weapon systems including high-speed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Simsek and anti-surface defence boat Albatros will hold drills.

High-level submarines, frigates, naval artilleries, armed UAVs, as well as search and rescue units will also participate.

SOURCE:AA
