Turkish drillship to explore oil, gas near Cyprus
Tensions are increasing again over the search for gas and oil in the Mediterranean as Turkey plans to start drilling near Cyprus.
May 13, 2019

Ankara plans to start drilling near the island of Cyprus, in a project that Turkey says is within the rights of his country.

Elaborating on the issue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "The legitimate rights of Turkey and the Northern Cypriot Turks over energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean are not open for argument. Our country is determined to defend its rights and those of Turkish Cypriots. We expect NATO to respect Turkey's rights in this process and support us in preventing tensions."

The plan has increased tension in the Mediterranean once again as Ankara claims the area as part of its territory but the Greek-administered Cyprus claims it for itself.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports.

