A splinter group of Boko Haram claims to have killed 11 Nigerian soldiers in an attack on the northeastern town of Gajiganna.

The terrorist organisation said the attack on the soldiers took place in the town in northeastern Borno state on Friday.

Three sources, including one hospital source, confirmed the attack.

They said the militants stormed the town on a motorbike and opened fire on residents and the military in sporadic shootings.

The militants fled after the military called in air force support and reinforcements from a battalion in a neighbouring town.

The Daesh affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has carried out a string of attacks in Nigeria in recent months.

The group split in 2016 from Nigerian terror group Boko Haram, which has waged a decade-long insurgency in northeast Nigeria that has killed some 30,000 people and displaced a further 2 million.