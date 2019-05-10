Daesh claimed responsibility on Thursday for a blast in Baghdad, saying a suicide bomber had detonated an explosive vest in the northeastern Sadr City district of the Iraqi capital and killed at least eight people.

"A suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt blew himself up close to stalls at the crowded Jamila market," said a senior police officer, who asked not to be named.

The evening attack took place days after the start of the holy month of Ramadan, when devout Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and tend to congregate in public places to break their fast.

In a statement, the Baghdad Operations Command said that the bomber detonated an explosive belt while surrounded by security forces.

Iraq declared victory over Daesh in 2017, three years after the terrorist group took over vast swathes of the country.

The group has since adapted their tactics to focus on insurgent-style attacks.