WORLD
2 MIN READ
Baghdad attacks kills at least eight people
"A suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt blew himself up close to stalls at the crowded Jamila market," said a senior police officer, who asked not to be named.
Baghdad attacks kills at least eight people
In this file photo, Iraqi firefighters work while people gather at the scene of a car bomb explosion in the wholesale Jamila market in Baghdad's Shia district of Sadr City, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. / AP
May 10, 2019

Daesh claimed responsibility on Thursday for a blast in Baghdad, saying a suicide bomber had detonated an explosive vest in the northeastern Sadr City district of the Iraqi capital and killed at least eight people.

"A suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt blew himself up close to stalls at the crowded Jamila market," said a senior police officer, who asked not to be named. 

The evening attack took place days after the start of the holy month of Ramadan, when devout Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and tend to congregate in public places to break their fast.

In a statement, the Baghdad Operations Command said that the bomber detonated an explosive belt while surrounded by security forces.

Iraq declared victory over Daesh in 2017, three years after the terrorist group took over vast swathes of the country.

The group has since adapted their tactics to focus on insurgent-style attacks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us