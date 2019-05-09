WORLD
Russia commemorates WWII victory over Nazi Germany
On Thursday Russia marks the 74th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Local residents take a selfie with World War Two veteran Nikolay Bagayev, 100, during May Day celebrations in Korolyov, north of Moscow, Russia on May 1, 2019. / Reuters
May 9, 2019

Russia on Thursday is marking the 74th anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two.

The victory came at great cost. The figure will never be absolutely clear, but historians agree that some 30 million people across the USSR lost their lives in defence of their country.

The leader at the time was Joseph Stalin, a brutal dictator, whom many nevertheless credit with victory.

TRT World's Julia Chapman reports on how the perception of the war-time leader has been changing.

