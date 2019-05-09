Russia on Thursday is marking the 74th anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two.

The victory came at great cost. The figure will never be absolutely clear, but historians agree that some 30 million people across the USSR lost their lives in defence of their country.

The leader at the time was Joseph Stalin, a brutal dictator, whom many nevertheless credit with victory.

TRT World's Julia Chapman reports on how the perception of the war-time leader has been changing.