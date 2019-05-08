WORLD
Bomb outside Sufi shrine kills at least 10 in Pakistan's Lahore
The suspected suicide blast which occurred near the women's entrance of the popular 11th-century Data Darbar shrine wounded at least 23 others.
Security officials and members of a bomb disposal team survey the site after a blast in Lahore, Pakistan on May 8, 2019. / Reuters
May 8, 2019

A bomb targeting Pakistani police outside a major Sufi shrine in the city of Lahore on Wednesday killed at least 10 people and wounded more than 20, officials said.

"Police was the prime target in this attack. We are collecting forensic evidences to ascertain the nature of the blast," said Ashfaq Khan, deputy inspector general of police operations in Lahore.

A police spokesman said the death toll rose to 10, six of them civilians and four police, after a police officer died of his wounds. 

Officials earlier said eight police had died. At least 23 people were wounded.

Lahore police chief Ghazanfar Ali said the bombing appeared to target police officers outside the shrine, known as Data Darbar, where Sufi saint Ali Hajveri is buried. Hundreds of pilgrims were inside and outside the shrine when the blast took place, he said.

TV footage showed a badly damaged police vehicle that authorities said was the target.

A Pakistani Taliban faction claimed responsibility for the attack.

TRT World's Kamran Yusuf has more from the capital Islamabad.

Police apparent target

"It seems police officers who were doing their routine duty outside the Data Darbar shrine were the target," Ali said, adding that some pilgrims and passers-by were among those wounded. 

He said the death toll could rise as some of the victims are in critical condition.

Raja Basharat, a senior provincial minister in the Punjab government, said police were still trying to determine the nature of the attack, which might have been a suicide bombing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing.

Pakistanis, in large numbers, visit the shrine, where a pair of suicide attacks in 2010 killed and wounded dozens of people.

Lahore is the capital of eastern Punjab province, which has seen similar attacks in recent years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
