BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Global markets down as US-China trade tussle bites
Stocks fell a day after Washington accused Beijing of backtracking on key commitments, marking a reverse in hopes which saw markets rally to new highs in recent days.
Global markets down as US-China trade tussle bites
Stock markets have been shaken by fears of escalation in the US-China trade talks. / AP
May 7, 2019

Global stock markets tumbled on Tuesday as the US and China moved closer to an escalation of their already costly trade war. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 470 points amid a broad sell-off on Wall Street where investors are concerned about fallout of the trade dispute between world's two biggest economies. 

Across the Atlantic, the FTSEEurofirst 300 index ended the day 1.4 percent lower, marking its steepest single-day drop since February, according to the Financial Times

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said late on Monday that China had backtracked from commitments made during trade negotiations. 

Those comments followed President Donald Trump's unexpected statement a day earlier that he would raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent.

Beijing said on Tuesday that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States on Thursday and Friday for trade talks. Additional tariffs are set to take effect on Friday if a trade agreement is not reached by then.

Both sides had signaled progress was being made toward a resolution in recent weeks.

Buoyed by those signs, as well as a more dovish stance on interest rates by the Federal Reserve, investors had furiously bought stocks and pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to all-time highs last week.

All major indexes still have double-digit gains for the year.

Analysts said the market was vulnerable to any reversals in the trade talks. 

This week investors have dumped shares of companies that bring in significant revenue from China, such as those in the technology and industrial sectors. 

Banks have also taken heavy losses.

"This is a game of poker and the US is playing their hand," said Doug Cote, chief market strategist at Voya Investment Management. "Let's say the worst happens and they raise tariffs on Friday, well you're going to get another buying opportunity."

Every sector fell. Technology companies, which tend to do a lot of business with China and would suffer greatly in a protracted trade war, led the decline. Apple fell 2.7 percent. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us