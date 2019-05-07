TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan backs rerun of Istanbul vote as opposition meets to talk strategy
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he believes lawlessness and irregularities occurred in Istanbul mayoral elections. Opposition Republican People's Party says the decision to renew the vote is "neither democratic nor legitimate."
Erdogan backs rerun of Istanbul vote as opposition meets to talk strategy
Turkey's President Erdogan hails order in which the election board announced a rerun of Istanbul polls for June 23. / AA
May 7, 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called the country’s top election body's decision for a do-over mayoral election in Istanbul an "important step in strengthening Turkey's democracy."

"We see this decision of the Turkish Supreme Election Council (YSK), which will remove the shadow over Istanbul elections, an important step in strengthening Turkey's democracy," Erdogan said during his address to lawmakers of his governing Justice and Development (AK) Party at the parliament group meeting in the capital Ankara.

His remarks came a day after Turkey's election authority annulled the results of the March 31 vote in Istanbul, which opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu narrowly won, and scheduled a re-run for June 23.

Both Binali Yildirim from the governing party and Imamoglu, from the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), will be running again for the city's mayorship in the renewed polls.

“There is no such thing that AK Party does not accept the result that comes out from the ballot box," Erdogan said.

"We sincerely believe organised corruption, utter lawlessness and irregularity occurred in the Istanbul elections," he added.

"I'd like to emphasise that Turkey is a democratic state that abides by the law. If the Supreme Election Council had reached a different decision, as we've said several times before, we would have respected it," Erdogan added. 

In a statement to the AP, presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said: "Having held free and fair elections for nearly seven decades, Turkey will complete this process in a transparent, lawful and orderly manner."

'Neither democratic nor legitimate'

"Those who take their power from the palace will be brought to account before history one day. We take our power from the people," CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said in a televised speech.

CHP condemned the decision by YSK to renew the election as "neither democratic nor legitimate."

"Maybe you are upset but never lose your hope," Imamoglu told thousands of his supporters on Monday night in the Beylikduzu district on Istanbul's outskirts, where he was previously mayor.

He met Kilicdaroglu and will later meet IYI party leader Meral Aksener, the CHP said on Tuesday. 

'Organised corruption' in Istanbul polls

The council members accepted the AK Party's objection to the local election results in Istanbul with seven votes in favour and four against.

The YSK said that the decision was taken as some ballot committee members who served during the elections were not civil servants as required by law.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us