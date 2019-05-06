A group of volunteers in Turkey's biggest city collect and recycle waste to encourage people to care about the environment.

The volunteers aren't part of any official group and use social media to organise their activities in Istanbul.

"The work we do is our children's inheritance. We need to raise awareness in our children so that they can protect it," says Gokce Kocer, one of the volunteers.

"This is why we teach our children the importance of caring for our planet. This is why we are collecting garbage with our children."

TRT World's Yasin Eken has more from Istanbul.