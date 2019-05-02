WORLD
4 MIN READ
Online histories bite Australian election candidates
Scandals surrounding candidates have become recurring distractions for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and opposition leader Bill Shorten this week as they attempt to sell their policies on the campaign trail ahead of the May 18 poll.
Online histories bite Australian election candidates
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, speaks next to Liberal candidate Dave Sharma at a Liberal Party Wentworth by-election function in Double Bay in Sydney, Saturday, October 20, 2018. / AP Archive
May 2, 2019

Australian political parties have cut loose or chastised several of their own candidates for sexist, anti-Muslim, racist and homophobic behaviour less than three weeks before elections, with most falling victim to their own online histories.

The scandals surrounding candidates have become recurring distractions for Prime Minister Scott Morrison and opposition leader Bill Shorten this week as they attempt to sell their policies on the campaign trail ahead of the May 18 poll. 

A frustrated Morrison has suggested his conservative Liberal Party update its candid ate vetting processes to deal with the online generation.

Morrison on Thursday stood by Liberal candidate Jessica Whelan against accusations that she made anti-Muslim posts on social media.

Morrison said Whelan's social media comments appeared to have been doctored and a complaint had been made to police.

"I don't think it's hard to believe in this day and age that images can be doctored," Morrison told reporters. Whelan had earlier declined to answer reporters' questions about the posts.

Another Liberal candidate, Jeremy Hearn, was dumped by the party on Wednesday after a series of anti-Muslim comments came to light.

He wrote online in 2016 that taxpayers should not fund Muslim schools because they were "fomenting rebellion against the government."

In yet another case, Liberal candidate Peter Killin resigned from the party on Wednesday after secretly attacking gay government lawmaker Tim Wilson online in December and calling for party members to do more to prevent gays from being elected.

The centre-left opposition Labor Party has also been embarrassed by candidates it has endorsed. 

Wayne Kurnoth was forced to quit the party on Monday over anti-Semitic social media posts and conspiracy theories including that the world is secretly controlled by an alien race of Jewish lizard shape-shifters, mythological beings able to change their physical forms at will.

Labor candidate Luke Creasey apologised on Wednesday for sharing a rape joke and pornographic material on his Facebook page in 2012.

"It's been brought to my attention that some posts I shared on social media a number of years ago have been circulated," Creasey said. "They were stupid, immature and in no way reflect the views I hold today."

Steve Dickson, a candidate for the minor One Nation party, quit the election race on Tuesday after video of him groping and propositioning dancers in a US strip club was broadcast on national television.

Another One Nation candidate, Ross Macdonald, has since come under scrutiny after a newspaper on Wednesday published his social media posts of grabbing a woman's breast during a vacation in Thailand and other sexual images.

Some of the ill-fated candidates are thought to be victims of political enemies who have compiled dirt files and timed the release of the online indiscretions to maximise political gain.

Parties cannot replace dumped candidates because the ballot papers have already been printed and early voting began on Monday.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us