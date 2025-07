Every year, around 2,000 people die from malaria in Ghana. About half of these deaths are of children under the age of five.

Now, with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other humanitarian groups, a malaria vaccination pilot programme is under way.

According to the Owen Kaluwa of WHO, the vaccine will be able to "reduce new infections in four out of 10 children."

TRT World 's Nabil Ahmed Rufai reports from Cape Coast, Ghana.