WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN accuses Hungary of starving rejected asylum seekers
The UN's human rights office says​ Hungary is deliberately denying rejected asylum seekers food in clear violation of international law.
UN accuses Hungary of starving rejected asylum seekers
In this file photo, an immigrant boy is seen inside a train he boarded with his family at Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary. September 5, 2015. / AP
May 3, 2019

Hungary is deliberately depriving rejected asylum seekers of food in violation of international law, the United Nations charged on Friday, in the latest criticism of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's anti-migrant government.

The UN's human rights office said it had direct information that "at least 21 migrants awaiting deportation had been deprived of food by the Hungarian authorities – some for up to five days," since August 2018.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, had last September accused Hungary of withholding food from migrants being held in transit zones along its border with Serbia.

The UN rights office pointed out that the Hungarian authorities had promised to end the practice following an interim ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.

"However, we regret that, in the absence of a clear change in the legal framework, reports suggest the practice is continuing," spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said.

She said that once an asylum application had been denied, all adult migrants, with the exception of pregnant and nursing women, "are deliberately deprived of food."

This, she pointed out, "can lead to malnutrition and is both detrimental to their health and inherently inhumane."

Shirking responsibility?

The Hungary government stressed in an official blog post earlier this week that "asylum seekers who have requested asylum and whose claim is under review continue to receive food and shelter as they always have."

But it acknowledged that "we take the position that Hungary is not responsible for those who have not requested asylum, nor for those whose requests have been denied."

It maintained that rejected asylum seekers were not detained and were free to leave and cross into Serbia.

The UN rights office rejected the Hungarian assertion that migrants can simply travel to Serbia to have their needs met.

"We note that such 'voluntary' departure could put migrants at further risk as it could breach Hungarian deportation orders, and force migrants to enter Serbia irregularly in contravention of Serbian law," it said.

In general, it insisted, "Migrants must not be subject to detention in inadequate conditions, arbitrary detention or other forms of coercion as this renders any return involuntary."

The rights office pointed out that the deliberate deprivation of food is prohibited under international law.

It stressed that countries have "an obligation and heightened duty of care towards migrants who are deprived of their liberty, including through the provision of food."

"We encourage Hungary to ensure it fulfils its human rights obligations towards those deprived of liberty, regardless of whether they are in transit zones or any other place where migrants are detained and cannot provide for themselves," it said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us