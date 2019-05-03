WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly regime and Russia air strikes continue in northwestern Syria
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says a dozen overnight air raids by regime forces and Russia on the southern edge of Idlib province killed six civilians.
Deadly regime and Russia air strikes continue in northwestern Syria
A general view of the refugee camp near Atimah village, Idlib province, Syria, September 11, 2018. / Reuters Archive
May 3, 2019

Syrian activists say dozens of air strikes by regime forces and Russia on the last rebel-held enclave in northwestern Syria have killed several civilians. 

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday a dozen overnight air raids on the southern edge of Idlib province killed six civilians.

The Observatory says regime warplanes dropped a dozen indiscriminate barrel bombs on one village. 

Syrian state media say the air strikes targeted "terrorist groups."

At least 190 people have been killed in regime and Russian bombardment in Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Idlib during the past two weeks, according to the war monitor.

The UN said it's deeply concerned by the escalation over the last week, which has led to massive displacement inside the enclave that's home to three million people.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said over 300 civilians were killed in the last three months, including 60 in April alone in the enclave.

It was the latest death tally in a civil war that has killed more than 370,000 people since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us