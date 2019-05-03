Syrian activists say dozens of air strikes by regime forces and Russia on the last rebel-held enclave in northwestern Syria have killed several civilians.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday a dozen overnight air raids on the southern edge of Idlib province killed six civilians.

The Observatory says regime warplanes dropped a dozen indiscriminate barrel bombs on one village.

Syrian state media say the air strikes targeted "terrorist groups."

At least 190 people have been killed in regime and Russian bombardment in Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Idlib during the past two weeks, according to the war monitor.

The UN said it's deeply concerned by the escalation over the last week, which has led to massive displacement inside the enclave that's home to three million people.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said over 300 civilians were killed in the last three months, including 60 in April alone in the enclave.

It was the latest death tally in a civil war that has killed more than 370,000 people since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.