TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey's largest mosque formally opens in Istanbul
"Attacks in the name of religion on places of worship or innocent civilians constitute terrorism, not jihad," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the inauguration of Camlica Mosque.
Turkey's largest mosque formally opens in Istanbul
Camlica, Turkey's largest mosque, as seen in Istanbul. May 3, 2019. / AA
May 3, 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday attacks on places of worship stem from the same "dark source."

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Camlica Mosque complex, the largest mosque of Turkey, Erdogan said he is "determined to clear the nation and region of Daesh, PKK, FETO and Al Qaeda terrorists."

"Attacks in the name of religion on places of worship or innocent civilians constitute terrorism, not jihad," Erdogan said.

Albanian President Ilir Meta, Guinean President Alpha Conde, Senegalese President Macky Sall and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh were present at the ceremony, along with several other international representatives.

Overlooking the Bosphorus

The 63,000-capacity mosque on Istanbul's Camlica Hill in the Asian side of the city was opened by Erdogan for Friday prayer.

It is the country's largest mosque to date, located on a hill overlooking the Bosphorus Strait running through Istanbul.

Built in the Ottoman-Seljuk style of architecture, the mosque is readily visible from across the city.

The premises contain a museum of Turkish Islamic art as well as a library, gallery, conference hall and several workshops.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi has more.

Symbolis and motifs

It sports six minarets representing six articles of faith of Islamic belief. 

Four of them are 107.1 metres tall, a tribute to the Seljuk Turks' victory in eastern Turkey at Manzikert in 1071 against the Byzantine army, which opened Anatolia to Turkish settlement.

Its central dome hangs 72 metres above the ground, representing the 72 nations living in the city. The second dome – with a diameter of 34 metres – represents Istanbul's official license number.

Sixteen names of Allah are inscribed on the inner walls of the dome, symbolising the number of states founded by Turks throughout history.

A three-piece finial sits on the main dome, weighing 4.5 tons and at a height of 7.77 metres and is the largest of its kind.

On the mosque floor, a specially designed 17,000-square-metre hand-woven carpet has been rolled out upon which sits the 21-metre minbar, a pulpit where sermons are delivered on Fridays and religious festivals.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us