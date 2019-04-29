A bus carrying members of Turkey's Aytemiz Alanyaspor football team rolled over early on Monday, killing midfielder Josef Sural and injuring six other players.

The Czech player and his teammates were returning from an away match, the club said on Monday.

Sural, a striker for Alanyaspor and the Czech national team, died at the hospital where he and six of his teammates were taken after the crash, the club said on Twitter.

The bus departed from Kayseri in central Turkey, and went off the road near Alanya.

Alanyaspor's chairman Hasan Cavusoglu cited police sources who said the bus had two drivers and both fell asleep.

Sural was rushed along with the other injured players to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved.

The Alanyaspor players were returning from a 1-1 draw against Kayserispor in Turkey's top tier Super Lig on Sunday. Alanyaspor are currently fifth in the league standings.