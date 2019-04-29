WORLD
4 MIN READ
Sudan protest group calls for strike and civil disobedience
Sudan's main protest group Sudanese Professionals Association says in a statement that the country's military had tried to break up a sit-in in the capital Khartoum where protesters are demanding a handover to civilian rule.
Sudan protest group calls for strike and civil disobedience
Sudanese protesters hold national flags and banners as they march outside the Defence Ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan, April 29, 2019. / Reuters
April 29, 2019

Sudan's main protest group called on Monday for civil disobedience and a general strike as meetings with the country's military rulers failed to provide any breakthrough on the formation of a joint civilian-military transitional council.

It called on more civilians to join the sit-in and for protesters to erect barriers to protect themselves. 

A witness told Reuters that security forces dressed in civilian clothes had tried to remove barricades leading to the sit-in, before withdrawing.

The SPA, which spearheaded months of protests that led to the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir on April 11, is part of an opposition coalition that has held three meetings since Saturday with the Transitional Military Council (TMC).

The two sides had been due t o talk on Monday about the make-up of the proposed body, but the TMC focussed the discussions instead on the future council's functions and powers, two sources familiar with the discussions said.

The make-up of the proposed council is key because activists have insisted that the body be civilian-led. The TMC has not indicated that it is willing to cede ultimate authority.

The joint council would be the sovereign body overseeing a government of technocrats and a legislative council.

After Bashir's ouster the TMC announced it would remain in place for two years ahead of elections.

The Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces, an umbrella alliance of activists and opposition groups, wants a four-year transition overseen by a civilian-led council with military representation.

Protesters have kept up pressure on the TMC through mass rallies and the sit-in outside the defence ministry compound, which began on April 6.

TMC spokesman Shams El Din Kabbashi described Monday's meeting as positive and said the two sides had agreed to unblock the Blue Nile Bridge and railways occupied by protesters. 

But the SPA denied agreeing to open any bridges or railways.

"This is counter to reality and negates any agreement with the military council, and we affirm that we are maintaining our sit-in, and everything that the spokesman said is incorrect" the group said in a statement.

The SPA said it would conduct a general political strike and civil disobedience through the holy month of Ramadan, which starts in early May, and the Eid holidays that follow.

The two sides are due to present their visions for the transitional bodies within 24 hours, the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces said. 

A further meeting was planned to discuss the joint council's composition, according to sources. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us