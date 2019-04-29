TÜRKİYE
Turkey's Inquiry Commission on State of Emergency Measures releases report
Turkey's inquiry commission looking into the state of emergency measures taken between July 2016 and July 2018 releases a progress report.
Classification, registration and archiving of a total of 460,000 files, including personnel files transferred from their institutions, court files and former applications, have been completed by the commission. / AA
April 29, 2019

Turkey's Inquiry Commission on State of Emergency Measures has released a progress report on a two-year long state of emergency – declared on July 20, 2016 and lifted on July 19, 2018 – after the coup attempt by Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which left at least 250 dead and thousands injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

The report which was released on March 15 states that the commission employs a total of 250 personnel, 80 of whom are rapporteurs – judges, experts, inspectors.

The commission reviews and concludes the applications concerning the measures adopted under the state of emergency decree – laws such as the dismissal of public officials and the closure of some institutions. 

A total of 460,000 files transferred from various sources have been examined and completed, the report said.

Within the scope of the state of emergency, a total of 131,922 measures were taken, 125,678 of which were dismissals from public service, the report added.

As of March 15, 2019, the number of applications submitted to the commission was 126,000 with the body delivering decisions on 63,100 applications.

The report added that the commission delivered decisions concerning half of the total applications within a period of 15 months.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
