Istanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on Monday said one of the suspects, who was arrested on charges of spying for the UAE, hung himself in Istanbul’s Silivri prison.

The statement said Zaki YM Hasan was found hanging from the bathroom door in his cell at 0722GMT on Sunday.

Hasan along with another man were arrested earlier this month as part of a probe by Istanbul prosecutors of alleged spying by the Gulf state.

They were remanded in custody on charges of political, military and international espionage.

One of the two men arrived in Turkey in October 2018, days after Khashoggi was murdered inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, the official said at the time of their detention, adding the other had arrived later to help his colleague with the workload.

The two men were charged with international, political and military espionage and sent to Silivri prison, west of Istanbul, according to AA.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed in the consulate on Oct. 2 by a team of Saudi operatives, provoking an international outcry.